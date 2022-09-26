Players’ union, soccer leagues sign deal at UN labor agency

GENEVA (AP) — The global soccer players’ union and the group representing domestic leagues around the world have teamed up to strengthen their voice in negotiations involving off-field politics such as the international match calendar. The FIFPRO union and World Leagues Forum signed a new agreement at the United Nations’ International Labor Organization. The ILO said it was “the first global agreement on working conditions and rights of professional football players.” The move comes after years of tournament expansions and failed proposals for new competitions left many soccer officials feeling sidelined and active players saying their opinions were ignored.

