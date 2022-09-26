NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Smart has been in Boston long enough to appreciate what Bill Russell meant to the Celtics, the city and the country. The Celtics guard said he hears Russell called a pioneer and trailblazer and he deserves the honors he is receiving. Russell died this summer at the age of 88. The NBA has announced it will retire his No. 6 across the league. Every team is also wearing a No. 6 patch on its jerseys this season. Russell won 11 NBA championships in 13 years. The last two were as a player-coach and the first Black head coach in any of the major U.S. team sports. The Celtics have other tributes planned this season that have yet to be announced.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.