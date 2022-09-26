Lillard, Simons take bond into starting roles with Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers’ new starting duo of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons has been years in the making. Lillard started for years with CJ McCollum but behind the scenes the six-time All-Star was mentoring Simons. The relationship became important last season when Lillard was injured, McCollum was traded and Simons was pushed into a starting role. The bond should only grow as Lillard and Simons share the court this season.

