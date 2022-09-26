Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win. Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York’s winning streak ended at seven. Judge has now gone six games without a home run. He’ll try again Tuesday night to match the AL mark of 61 set by Maris in 1961. Judge began the day leading all three Triple Crown categories. Toronto won its third straight and increased its lead atop the AL wild-card race by 2 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

