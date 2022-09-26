In the interim, Thomson leads Phillies to brink of playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson has led his team to the brink of the playoffs. The Phillies’ magic number is eight as they open a 10-game road trip Tuesday at Wrigley Field. If the Phillies keep their third wild-card spot, it’s off to St. Louis for a best-of-three series played all in Missouri. Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS would be on the road if they move on. Thomson is 61-40 and the win total is the most for any first-time manager in Philadelphia through 100 games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.