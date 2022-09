GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police need the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old.

Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot School on Monday at 2:30 p.m., according to police.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shorts, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack with mushrooms on it.

Gilroy Police ask anyone who has seen her to contact 408-846-0350 if you have any information.