Church a total loss after overnight fire

By Jamarlo Phillips

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A local church went up in flames early Sunday morning.

According to DeKalb County Fire, fire crews were called out to battle a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located at 3283 Columbia Woods Drive in DeKalb County, around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the church is a total loss and there were no injuries reported in the fire.

Fire crews remained through the early morning to take care of hotspots in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.