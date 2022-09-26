Australia hands Canada its first loss of World Cup, 75-72

SYDNEY (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 16 points and five blocks to help Australia beat Canada 75-72 in the women’s World Cup. The win caused a log-jam atop the Group B with Australia, Canada and France all with three wins with one game left for each team. Australia led 71-69 when Steph Talbot converted a reverse layup to extend the advantage. On Canada’s next possession Magbegor blocked Natalie Achonwa’s shot right before the shot clock ran out. Talbot then made two more free throws with 19.3 seconds left to make it 75-69. Nirra Fields then hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left for the final margin.

