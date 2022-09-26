3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash

By Chuck Morris and Sharon Danquah

Click here for updates on this story

CHAPEL HILL, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County.

22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed were siblings. Francisco Torres, the creator of the GoFundMe set it up to raise money for their parents to say goodbye to their children. The money would help the mother travel from Venezuela to Nashville and help cover their funeral expenses. Torres said the goal was to raise $36,000.

The accident happened at the overpass on Depot Street around 1:30 p.m. where the car was pushed about 600 yards down the track.

One neighbor saw it all. For more than 20 years Steffon Crutcher said he has lived along the railroad tracks and heard the sound of rattling metal and horns as daily background noise, but what he heard and saw Saturday left him and his son in shock.

“My son and I were watching the game right here in my shed and we just heard a loud bang,” said Crutcher. “It was louder than a normal train going down the track.”

When Crutcher looked out he saw a lot of smoke coming from the train. At first, he thought it was mechanical issues until emergency crews rushed to the tracks.

While troopers say three are dead, Crutcher said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“It has happened since I’ve been here, a couple of times at this particular crossing that I know of,” said Crutcher.

Crutcher said it’s a switching system with no gates and sometimes two trains coming down the tracks at the same time.

“I’ve lived here all my life and the things that I see now just coming through this area right here, it’s a lot busier a lot heavier and there should be something done to make people more aware of the situation with the tracks,” said Crutcher.

Now neighbors are praying this tragedy pushes officials to make a change.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.