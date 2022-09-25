Vikings’ Cook out with injured shoulder on fumble vs. Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Cook had 17 carries for a season-high 96 yards and his first touchdown of the year. On a first-down run near midfield he ran into the back of his left guard Ezra Cleveland. The ball flew out of his arms and was recovered by the Lions. After the scramble for the ball, Cook grabbed his left arm in pain and jogged off the field.

