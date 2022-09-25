Sonego beats Bublik at Moselle Open to win 1st title of 2022

METZ, France (AP) — Lorenzo Sonego clinched his first title of the season by beating Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the Moselle Open final. The 27-year-old Italian did not drop a set all tournament as he won the third title of his career and first on hard courts. The unseeded Sonego recovered from 0-40 down in the fifth game of the match and secured victory when the seventh-seeded Bublik sent a backhand return long. He danced on court as he celebrated a perfect tournament where he also beat defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals. Sonego will move up 21 places in the ATP rankings to 44th.

