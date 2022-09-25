Red Sox-Yankees in rain delay with Judge still chasing 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was due up next for the New York Yankees when their game Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox went into a rain delay after six innings. With the star slugger still at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League record for a season, fans at Yankee Stadium were left with a difficult decision: wait out the bad weather holding out hope of seeing a historic moment, or head home before the hour got too late. Many fans were sticking around, leaving their seats for dry cover under overhangs and on the concourses during a heavy storm. Judge was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk when play was stopped with the AL East-leading Yankees ahead of the last-place Red Sox 2-0.

