Pope urges Italians to have more children, welcome migrants

MATERA, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has traveled to southern Italy to close out an Italian church congress that coincided with Italy’s national election. Neither Francis nor his hosts referred to the vote during the open-air Mass, though Francis mentioned immigration and Italy’s low birth rate in comments afterward, hitting on two campaign issues. Italy’s bishops conference had earlier urged Italians to cast ballots in the eagerly watched election that could bring Italy its first far-right government since World War II.

