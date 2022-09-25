Skip to Content
Police: Torah stolen from a Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.

Police said the Torah was taken four days later during a grand larceny at a hotel property.

The Torah was returned to the owner Friday.

Police said they have a description of a possible suspect in the theft, but no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

