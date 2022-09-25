Official: 2 killed amid crashes during pop-up NJ car rally

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say at least two people were killed amid multiple crashes at a pop-up car rally in Wildwood over the weekend. NJ.com reports that Mayor Pete Byron told NJ Advance Media Sunday that there were a series of car crashes related to the “unsanctioned” car meet-up event. Byron said the two victims “were in a golf cart” but weren’t believed to be part of the event. No further information about the crash or the victims was available. Officials had issued warnings earlier about what they called an unsanctioned car rally separate from the Fall Classic Car Show taking place.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.