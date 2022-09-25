Israeli troops kill Palestinian militant in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soldiers have shot and killed a suspected Palestinian gunman during an arrest raid overnight in the northern West Bank. The army says it fired at a group of armed men early Sunday near the city of Nablus. The Den of Lions, a local militant group, confirms one of its members said one of its members was was killed in a “clash with the occupation forces.” Israel has been conducting nightly arrest raids in the northern West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks inside Israel last spring. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the violence, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.