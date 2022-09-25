Israeli troops kill Palestinian militant in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soldiers have shot and killed a suspected Palestinian gunman during an arrest raid overnight in the northern West Bank. The army says it fired at a group of armed men early Sunday near the city of Nablus. The Den of Lions, a local militant group, confirms one of its members said one of its members was was killed in a “clash with the occupation forces.” Israel has been conducting nightly arrest raids in the northern West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks inside Israel last spring. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the violence, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016.