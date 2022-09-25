Guardians clinch AL Central title with White Sox defeat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians clinched their first AL Central title since 2018 when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Cleveland was in the ninth inning of its game at Texas when the title was sealed. The Guardians won the season series from Chicago and would get the division title if finished with the same record as the White Sox. Cleveland earned its 11th AL Central title since the division’s inception in 1994 and its first since changing from the Indians to Guardian. Cleveland has won four division ttles in 10 years under manager Terry Francona.

