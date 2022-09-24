Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

By Chuck Morris and Danielle Jackson

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials.

Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the car around 1:45 p.m., preventing possible injuries to students and teachers lining the parade route.

“Macon County Schools is so appreciative of all responders and the quick reaction by faculty and staff of LES (Lafayette Elementary) and Central Elementary that prevented this from becoming so much worse,” Cook said in a statement.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said James S. Corum, 53, of Lafayette, was traveling north on Sycamore Street and fleeing local police during the Macon County High School homecoming parade. To avoid death and seriously bodily harm to students and teachers outside to watch the parade, Deputy Aaron Shipley, 30, entered the northbound lane striking Corum’s car head-on to end the pursuit.

The THP said Corum was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. Shipley was taken to Macon General in Lafayette with minor injuries.

Cook said the parade was stopped and buses began routes and students were dismissed at 2:30 p.m. He said several students are upset due to witnessing the incident. Each school will be prepared to address counseling concerns at the beginning of next week.

The THP said charges against Corum are pending.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police and other city agencies responded to the crash.

