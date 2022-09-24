Plane overshoots runway, closes airport in southern France

PARIS (AP) — An airport serving France’s southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake. Three people were rescued unharmed from aboard the Boeing 737 that was laden with air freight and came to a stop in reeds, grass and water before dawn Saturday at the airport outside Montpellier. The airport is closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane can be moved. An accident investigation is underway.

