DOVER, Del. (AP) — Receiver Jacari Carter uncorked a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Mason to stake Merrimack to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and the Warriors ground out 173 rushing yards to earn a 26-13 win over Delaware State in a non-conference battle. Merrimack held the Hornets to just 32 yards on the ground and 164 yards of total offense.

