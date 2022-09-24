Magee provides spark, Davidson routs Presbyterian 56-24

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman TJ Magee set the tone when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Davidson breezed to a 56-24 victory over Presbyterian. Jayden Waddell completed 6 of 7 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown — a 67-yard second-quarter strike to Clarence Freeman IV — for Davidson (3-1) in a Pioneer Football League opener. Waddell also rushed 16 times for 105 yards, including a 37-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter. Wildcats backup quarterback Luke Durkin threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mark McCurdy in the final minute of the first half to give Davidson a 35-10 lead.

