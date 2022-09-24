Dutch cyclist Van Vleuten wins women’s road race at Worlds

WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten has surprised her rivals to win the women’s road race at the world road championships. Van Vleuten moved ahead with 600 meters left, attacking the lead group for an improbable win in the 164.3-kilometer road race. Belgian Lotte Kopekcy finished second while Italian Silvia Persico took the bronze medal. Earlier, Britain’s Zoe Backstedt celebrated her 18th birthday by turning the women’s junior road event into a one-woman race. Backstedt cycled away from the peloton with a solo attack at 10 kms and stayed clear for the remaining 57 kms to win by more than two minutes.

