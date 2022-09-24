AP source: Pelicans’ McCollum agrees to 2-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension that runs through the 2025-2026 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pelicans have not announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. McCollum was acquired from Portland shortly before last season’s trade deadline and averaged 24.3 points after the trade, helping the Pelicans rally into playoff contention. The extension mean the Pelicans will have their core of McCullim, power forward Zion Williamson and high-scoring wing player Brandon Ingram all under contract through the next four seasons.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.