Agent: Bills S Micah Hyde to go on season-ending IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde says the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury. Jack Bechta adds in a message posted on his Twitter account that he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season. Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.

