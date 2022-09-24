Skip to Content
A recap of Presidents Cup matches at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans have an 11-7 lead over the International team in the Presidents Cup. That bodes well for a ninth straight victory. The Internationals need to earn 8 1/2 points, and they have never scored that many in singles in Presidents Cup history. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are only the second U.S. tandem to go 4-0 in team play. They will try to complete perfect weeks in Sunday singles. The International team earned a split in foursomes and won the fourballs session to cut the deficit to four points. Everyone has contributed from both team except the two Canadians.

