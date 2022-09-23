UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — A team of experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body to look into rights violations in Ukraine says its initial investigation has turned up evidence of war crimes in the country following Russia’s invasion nearly seven months ago. The experts mandated by Human Rights Council earlier this year have so far focused on four regions: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy. Presenting their most extensive findings so far, they cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities, and expressed grave concerns about executions in the four areas alone. The commission’s chairman didn’t specify who or which side in the war committed most of the alleged crimes.

