Thierry Henry to coach Belgium against the Netherlands

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thierry Henry will be in charge of coaching Belgium in Sunday’s Nations League game against the Netherlands as a replacement for the suspended Roberto Martinez. It will be Henry’s first game in charge with Belgium. The former France striker returned to work with the Belgian national team last year after serving as an assistant coach from 2016-18. He has committed to a permanent assistant role with Belgium’s coaching staff until after this year’s World Cup.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.