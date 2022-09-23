Storm hammers Japan with rain, man dies driving into pond

TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Depression Talas has unleashed fierce rainfall in parts of Japan, setting off landslides, halting trains and killing a man after he crashed his car into a pond. Police say the man who drove into the pond in central Japan’s Shizuoka prefecture was rushed to a hospital but died. In another part of Shizuoka, rescue efforts are underway Saturday after a road collapsed from the heavy rainfall. The storm is the latest to batter Japan after typhoons have caused several deaths and damage in recent weeks. Talas is headed toward Tokyo and hammering a wide area around the capital with heavy showers.

