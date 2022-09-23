Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:48 PM

Solar streetlight project complete in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to commemorate the completion of a solar streetlight project for Jayne Street.

This marks the city's first solar street light project to be completed. Eight new streetlights were installed to cover the entirety of Jayne Street.

The project cost around $115,000 and was funded mostly by King City Community Power. 

 According to Mayor Mike LeBarre, “King City Community Power was formed to keep much needed revenue locally for community needs.  That funding is now helping us light our streets to increase safety, security and a better quality of life for our community, which is our top priority.”

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content