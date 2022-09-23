Reno City Council sees 2nd councilmember resignation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno city councilmember has resigned, making it the council’s second departure in a month.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Oscar Delgado handed in his resignation Friday. This comes after Neoma Jardon resigned in August.

In a statement released by the city, Delgado said it was becoming increasingly difficult to balance the city council with his job as CEO of Community Health Alliance and being a father.

His last day will be Sept. 30. He was in the middle of his third and final term.

The Reno City Council will hold a special meeting to decide whether to conduct an election or simply choose a replacement.

The city charter dictates he be replaced within 30 days or hold an election.

Jardon left to lead Downtown Reno Partnership, a nonprofit business improvement district. The City Council chose Kathleen Taylor, chair of the Reno Planning Commission, to succeed her.