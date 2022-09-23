MLB suspends 3 minor league pitchers for drug violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended three minor league pitchers after they tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Melvi Acosta, Jendersson Caraballo and Braudin Ciprian each tested positive for Stanozolol. Acosta, a 27-year-old right-hander with Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, was suspended for 80 games. Caraballo, a 22-year-old right-hander on the roster for the Dominican Summer League White Sox, received a 60-game suspension. Ciprian, a 21-year-old right-hander on the roster with the Dominican Summer League Brewers, also was suspended for 60 games.

