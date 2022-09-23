Iglesias set for Spain debut vs. Swiss with WCup calling

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias is hoping to make his international debut at age 29 when Spain hosts Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday in Zaragoza. He could get a further chance to repay the confidence that coach Luis Enrique placed in him when Spain visits Portugal on Tuesday. That match could be a winner-take-all clash for a ticket to the Final Four tournament of the Nations League next year. The World Cup starts in November but Iglesias says he is focusing on the present.

