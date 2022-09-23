Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who died after being struck by lightning. Officials are warning of more heavy downpours in the coming days. Across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, some 24 people died after their homes collapsed amid unrelenting rains. Officials said 39 people in the state have died of lightning in the last five days, prompting the state government to issue new guidelines for how people can protect themselves during a thunderstorm. Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September. Experts say climate change and global warming have increased the frequency of lightning.

