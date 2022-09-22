Watsonville police investigates fatal crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night.

Police said its preliminary investigation indicates a white BMW fatally struck a woman pedestrian before 8:30 p.m. The BMW then crashed into a dark SUV.

Police said two people were inside the BMW and were taken to the hospital. It's unknown what their conditions are at this time.

Roads near the accident will be closed for several hours.

People with any information are asked to contact the Watsonville Police Department at 831-471-1151.

This a developing story.