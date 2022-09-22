Watsonville Police investigates deadly crash that killed pregnant woman

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 23, 2022, at 1:21 p.m.-Watsonville Police said a crash on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night resulted in the death of a pregnant woman.

Police say the 33-year-old woman "incorrectly crossed four lanes of traffic when a white BMW struck her." The crash then resulted in the white BMW hitting a Ford SUV head-on,

The 20-year-old driver of the BMW was not speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the BMW then and two passengers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to police. The driver and passenger of the Ford SUV suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Watsonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night.

Police said its preliminary investigation indicates a white BMW fatally struck a woman pedestrian before 8:30 p.m. The BMW then crashed into a dark SUV.

Police said two people were inside the BMW and were taken to the hospital. It's unknown what their conditions are at this time.

Roads near the accident will be closed for several hours.

People with any information are asked to contact the Watsonville Police Department at 831-471-1151.

