Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank has carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate in an effort to clamp down on inflation. The Swiss National Bank said in a statement Thursday that it could not rule out further increases beyond the increase of three-quarters of a percentage point rise “to ensure price stability over the medium term.” The move raised the rate from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, which would be effective starting Friday. It aims to cool off inflation that came in at 3.5% in August.

