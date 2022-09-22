Relieved Wild welcome Kaprizov back after summer in Russia

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov’s return to his native Russia after the Minnesota Wild were ousted from the playoffs last spring led to a stressful offseason for the entire organization. The franchise player ran into several roadblocks in his attempt to travel back to the U.S. The war in Ukraine and American-Russian political relations have made a trip home to visit family and friends not so simple anymore. The gist of the issue was getting an extension of Kaprizov’s work visa. The 25-year-old left wing had 47 goals and 61 assists in 81 games during the 2021-22 season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.