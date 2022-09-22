Rasmus Hojgaard ties course record at French Open

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Rasmus Hojgaard hit a nine under par to equal the course record at the Golf National and claim a two-shot lead after the opening day at the French Open. The 21-year-old Danish player came just six inches away from a hole in one to move six under after 11 holes and finished with a total of 10 birdies at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue. Alexander Bjork of Sweden trailed by two shots after firing seven birdies in his bogey-free 64. Frenchman Paul Barjon enjoyed a bright opening day on home soil. Barjon shot four consecutive birdies from the 12th hole in the morning and finished on 65, another shot back in third place.

