Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday.

The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, an agreement between Mexico and the United States from 1942-1964 that brought more than 4.5 million Mexican farm workers to California and Texas.

The traveling exhibit coming to Watsonville was made possible thanks to a partnership with the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History and Stanford historian Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez.