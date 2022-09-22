Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:28 PM

Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market

bracerolegacy

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday.

The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, an agreement between Mexico and the United States from 1942-1964 that brought more than 4.5 million Mexican farm workers to California and Texas.

The traveling exhibit coming to Watsonville was made possible thanks to a partnership with the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History and  Stanford historian Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content