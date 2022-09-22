Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday.
The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, an agreement between Mexico and the United States from 1942-1964 that brought more than 4.5 million Mexican farm workers to California and Texas.
The traveling exhibit coming to Watsonville was made possible thanks to a partnership with the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History and Stanford historian Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez.
Here are some of the large Bracero photographs getting mounted for the exhibit in Watsonville this Friday!! #KnowHistory💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/dMbZG0WMho— Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) September 22, 2022