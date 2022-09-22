North Dakota AG condemns teen’s death after alleged argument

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is condemning the violent death of an 18-year-old allegedly struck by a man who said he drove his SUV into the victim after a political argument. According to a probably cause affidavit, Shannon Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he struck Cayler Ellingson early Sunday in McHenry because the teenager was threatening him, and that the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group.” Investigators say they have been unable to corroborate Brandt’s claims. He has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Officials say a breath test Sunday showed Brandt’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive.

