No. 6 Oklahoma to face nemesis Kansas State

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables always has spoken highly of Kansas State — his alma mater where he played linebacker and got his coaching start as an assistant under Bill Snyder. He will face the Wildcats as head coach for the first time on Saturday, and he’s focused solely on getting the win for his sixth-ranked Sooners in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 for years, but the Wildcats defeated the Sooners in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.