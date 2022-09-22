Moss Landing substation fire bringing air quality concerns two days later

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been over 48 hours since a fire sparked at the Moss Landing powerplant substation, and things appear normal again.

The harbor is seeing cars in the parking lot again, and whale watchers can enjoy the pastime without concerns for their health. Highway One is back to being a busy commute.

However, some residents close by here do miss that sweet, sweet quiet when the shelter in place was in effect.

The big question on everyone's mind, though, is what was in the smoke that caused the shelter in place?

The fire was never a concern for the well-trained firefighters who responded.

North County Fire Captain John Hasslinger explained, “With our training when a battery gets involved, we are directed to not actively extinguish that fire. We’re gonna let that battery burn and protect the exposures around it.”

Air tests that were done don’t seem to conflict with the training either.

According to a statement from Air Pollution Control Officer Richard Stedman: “Currently, there are no air quality concerns from Tuesday's incident in Moss Landing. The first responders who responded to the scene did a good job of preventing the fire from spreading.”

We did reach out to PG&E and Tesla again to see if there is any more information about what happened Tuesday. We’re still waiting for a response.