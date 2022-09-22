Man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of victim’s body

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling has pleaded guilty to murder. Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit. A judge will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 to determine if the case will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Defense attorney Mary Chartier was interested in pursuing an insanity defense at trial. She says she doesn’t believe a guilty plea was in Latunski’s best interest. Latunski initially was found mentally incompetent to stand trial but that status changed after treatment.

