Katey Sagal plays mom to son Jackson White in ‘Tell Me Lies’

Jackson White’s favorite episode of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” was also the hardest for him to film. His real-life mom, Katey Sagal, played his mother on this week’s fifth episode. On “Tell Me Lies,” White plays Stephen, who is manipulative, calculating and often dishonest. He often has the upper-hand with those around him. When his character goes home from college for the Christmas holiday, we meet his mom played by Sagal and viewers will understand where he gets these traits from. White says acting alongside his mother was “fun” but “really, really hard.” Sagal describes it as “beautiful.”

