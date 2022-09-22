Illinois routs Chattanooga 31-0 for best start since 2015

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown became the first Illinois running back to rush for 100-plus yards in five straight games, Tommy DeVito passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and the Fighting Illini blanked Chattanooga 31-0 on Thursday night. Illinois improved to 3-1 and is off to its best start since 2015. Brown capped a five-play, 64-yard scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run after the defense forced Chattanooga (3-1) into a three-and-out on its first drive. He finished with 108 rushing yards on 20 carries and currently leads all FBS rushers with 604 yards through four games. The closest the Mocs came to scoring came early in the second quarter when they drove to the Illinois 16-yard line. Jartavius Martin picked off a Preston Hutchinson pass in the end zone to end the threat.

