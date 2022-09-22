Family Justice Center planned for King City, to help abuse victims

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV- A Family Justice Center is planned to be opened in July of 2023 to help families that have suffered at the hands of violence in Monterey County.

Survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking can get free and confidential support services. No appointments will be needed, and survivors can get emergency services as needed.

These include requests for restraining orders, emergency safety planning, shelter, and more.

The location is planned for 250 Franciscan Way at the Monterey County King City Courthouse.

Bring any legal documents needed to help with your services. Children will also be allowed to come with you.

Bilingual services will also be available.

A community input seminar was held Thursday to help provide services that will better help the center.