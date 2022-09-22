Skip to Content
Deputies looking for suspects in Watsonville stabbing

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A stabbing occurred Tuesday night, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it needs help finding two suspects.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. on Airport Boulevard and Pajaro Lane. A victim was found with non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, said deputies.

The suspects were described as two males, either in their 20s or 30s, driving a black sedan.

Police think multiple people may have seen this crime take place while driving on Airport Boulevard. If you know anything, call Detective Drew Renwick at 831-454-7638.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

