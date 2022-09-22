David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has found former Manchester City midfielder David Silva guilty of hurting a woman during a brawl. Court documents seen by The Associated Press say the incident occurred in June during Carnaval celebration on the Canary Islands where a fight broke out between a group of people and Silva and his companions. The court says Silva forcibly grabbed the woman and provoked her to fall. She suffered pain in her back, bruises and abrasions to her elbows and knees. The court fined Silva 1,080 euros. Silva has been playing for Spanish club Real Sociedad since 2020. The 36-year-old is a World Cup winner and a four-time English Premier League champion.

