Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A court in northern China has sentenced one man to 24 years in jail for his leading role in a group beating of four women. His sentencing Friday encompasses other crimes, including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring. The Guangyang People’s Court in northern Hebei province announced in a statement that the man, Chen Jizhi, was a ringleader of a criminal gang and had conducted criminal activities for years. The court also sentenced 27 others. The sentences range from 6 months to 11 years. The charges against them include robbery, opening casinos, assisting in cybercrime activities, picking quarrels and provoking trouble.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.