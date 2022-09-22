Byers family home from ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale in Georgia

By Michael Lee

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Looking to own a piece of “Stranger Things?”

For US$300,000, you could buy the Byers family home featured in the hit Netflix series.

The house, advertised on the real estate website Zillow and highlighted by Twitter user Zillow Gone Wild, is located in Fayetteville, Ga., south of Atlanta — the show itself is based in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind.

“Ever watched Stranger Things on Netflix?… Are you fan?… THIS is the original Byers house!” the Zillow ad says.

The listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1900 and is located on a 6.17-acre property.

It is being advertised as the “PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on.”

Fans have also reportedly travelled far, and almost daily, to the home for a picture, prompting the owners to install private property signs to keep people from trespassing, the ad says.

“I mean, How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house?” the listing says. “Don’t get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE!”

Included in the ad are photos from the Stranger Things set that fans of the show will likely recognize — lights and letters on the walls, as seen in Season 2.

Featured in the first few seasons of “Stranger Things,” the house, located on the outskirts of Hawkins, was the home of the Byers family, including mother Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, and her two sons, Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton, and Will, played by Noah Schnapp.

Netflix released the show’s fourth season earlier this summer. At the time of its release, “Stranger Things 4” helped push total viewership of the series up to 1.15 billion hours, making it the most popular English-language series on the platform.

The upcoming fifth season of the show is expected to be the series’ last.

With files from Reuters and CNN

